Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
Francis B. Lane
July 20, 1937 - July 20,2019


Francis B Lane passed away peacefully with loved ones on his 82nd birthday on July 20, 2019 at 3:35pm at Intermountain Medical Center in Utah. Better known to his friends and family as Frank, he was born July 20, 1937 in New York City to James and Agnes Lane. He spent his childhood in Maryland and the North Shore of the Long Island Sound with his four brothers and two sisters. Frank attended Portsmouth Abbey School followed by Princeton University and graduated in the Class of 1959. Frank served in the United States Army before embarking on a career in finance, eventually becoming a portfolio manager for pension and mutual funds for several banks in the New York/New Jersey area. Frank enjoyed squash, golf, tennis, swimming in the ocean (occasionally body surfing), rooting for the Twins, family ping pong tournaments and family poker (where he despised playing wildcard games, unless he won). Frank married Caroyle Ehrmantraut, raising 5 children in New Jersey, before moving to Santa Fe, New
Mexico. Frank's affinity for the West grew as time passed, living the last 10 years in Park City, Utah with his loving son Geoffrey and family (wife Heidi and two girls). After moving to Park City, Frank enjoyed volunteering for Holy Cross Ministries, tutoring math for children with English as their second language. Frank is survived by 3 siblings, Neilson, Ag and Steve, his ex-wife Caroyle, his children Matt, Caroyle, John, Geoff and Fran and his 12 grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Frank's Life will be held at 2 pm on Friday, August 2 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City 84060. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount Saviour Monastery of New York https://www.msaviour.org/ or the Utah Food Bank https://www.utahfoodbank.org/category/hunger-in-utah/
Published in The Park Record from July 27 to Aug. 10, 2019
