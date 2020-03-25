|
Frederick Louis Prettner
We are saddened to announce the death of our father, Frederick Louis Prettner, Jr. (aka. Chip).
Chip, his mother and father moved to Park City in 1973, Chip fell in love with skiing immediately, from his first season pass to his last season pass (even though he had no strength to ski) he loved the mountain. He was known by all with the "Hi, Chip Prettner, new to town, trying to make friends". Everyone knew him. This Town has grown so much over his time here, but he never changed. He lived his life on his own terms, and left on his own terms.
Chip held out until the very end and it wasn't until we brought him home that he could finally pass, 2:30am Thursday the 12th of March, just 4 days after his birthday. He always said he would die before he turned 60, and he was right. The official time by the nurse that came was 2:45 am. He was with his son Frederick when he passed.
Chip is survived by his three children, Frederick Lee Prettner, Lorelei Lisa Lee Prettner, and Morgan Julia Prettner, as well as his wonderful ex-wife Morgan Farmer. They had the incredible blessing of being with their father the last 6 days of his life rarely leaving his side and Morgan who was with him the entire time during the stay at the U of U as well as in her home. He will also always be held in the hearts of everyone else he touched. He was extremely proud of his Family and loved them very much. It is so hard for us to say goodbye, so instead we'lll say, see you on the other side. He is going home to his dad, Frederick Sr., his mother Nancy, and his brother, unknown. We are so grateful that they are there to welcome him into their loving arms.
Chip was a spiritualist and his religion was skiing, biking, digglering, golf, frisbee golf, and everything else that took him into nature. But we feel he is still doing all that and more with his family. To all of you who knew Chip, feel very lucky to have had this wonderful man touch your life. But we are sure after reuniting with his family, that he has found all the friends we've lost over the years. We know Chip always said that he was going to Hell, but we know his heart, and they declined entry. Forever in our hearts. We never did like ya, but we always loved ya.
We are trying to plan the memorial please contact Joe Butterfield for more information at (435) 901- 0788. And if you have any photos please text them to Lorelei and Morgan at (435) 640-7958 and (435) 640-3095.
This will be a sober event and you will be asked to leave if you show up intoxicated in any way or are disrespectful to the Family. Please remember that this is a celebration of a great mans life and that above all else is what must be the focus. Thank you.
Published in The Park Record from Mar. 25 to Apr. 8, 2020