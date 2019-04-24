|
Long-time Parkite, Gary B. Lawton, age 62 years, passed peacefully from this earthly life on Easter Sunday surrounded by family.
He is survived by wife Terry nee Haberkorn of Park City; Mother, Barbara (Earl) Graves of Bedford, NH; Father, Donald L. Lawton (deceased) of Haverhill, MA; Brother, Donald (Victoria) of Franconia, NH; Nephews (Shad, Shayne and Joshua) Lawton of Sugar Hill and Lincoln, NH.
Gary graduated Haverhill High School in 1974 and was an original attendee of the Utah Starfleet Academy where his love of altitude and telemark skiing were honed. He and Terry operated the Club Saloon and Alamo, 1986-2000. Known locally as the "go to" handyman contractor. Gary's client list was long, as was the many friendships he cherished from his work. He was known to be quick with a joke, quicker with a smile, and sincere with his kindness for all.
For funeral service arrangements, please visit Gary and Terry's GoFundMe.com page.
Published in The Park Record on Apr. 24, 2019