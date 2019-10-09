|
George Crandall Jr.
September 24,1932 - October 5, 2019
George Crandall Jr., 87, passed away at his home in Coalville, Utah on October 5, 2019.
He was born on September 24, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah to George A. and Jean C. (Taylor) Crandall.
George grew up in Peoa, Utah attending South Summit through grade eleven, after which His family moved to Coalville where he graduated from North Summit High School. Following high school he spent two years attending the University of Utah followed by two years serving his country in the Army during the Korean War.
He married LuAnn McCormick on March 26, 1955 in Kamas, Utah. They were blessed with three children, Robert, Kathryn, and Christine. She preceded him in death on September 27, 1972.
He later married Gloria D. Olson of Long Beach, California on May 11, 1973 in Coalville, Utah.
George was always active in the Coalville community. He was the President of Crandall Ford, Inc., was a past Grand Marshall of the Summit County Fair, and enjoyed his membership with the American Legion Post 93. He loved to travel and had visited over seventeen countries around the world as well as most, if not all, of the United States. Many of the trips were awards from his success as a Ford Dealer. He enjoyed following sports, particularly the University of Utah Utes and the Utah Jazz. He and His wife, Gloria, spent many winters at their Lake Havasu, Arizona home where they enjoyed boating, swimming and entertaining family and friends.
Of his many accomplishments in life he was most proud of his children, his lengthy success as an Automobile Dealer in Summit County, and that his life had afforded him the ability to travel and to have had, "more fun than anybody"!
He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria, and his children, Robert (Susan) Crandall, Wanship; Kathryn (Troy) Rockhill, Wanship; and Christine (Stan) Peterson, Morgan; his sister Joye (Robert) Washburn, Idaho Falls; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, LuAnn; his parents; a sister, Mary Lou, and infant sister, Cathryn.
Funeral service will be held October 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Wanship LDS Ward Chapel, 30899 Old Lincoln HWY. Visitation will be at the church the same day from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Interment with military honors will follow in the Peoa Cemetery.
Special thanks to our good friend Kray O'Brien for his constant help and support.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to the American Tinnitus Association (ata.org) would be very appreciated.
Online condolences may be given at crandallfhevanston.com
Published in The Park Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 23, 2019