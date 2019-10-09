|
In Memoriam
Gill Blonsley
Gill Blonsley, 79, passed away on October 7, 2018 at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California from a 2 year battle with leukemia. He is survived by his wife, Linda Blonsley, his daughter Melissa Brendt (Tim Johnson), grandson Reed Waxham, his sister Carole Greenberger Loden and niece and nephew, Beth Daddario (Jim Daddario) and Matthew Greenberger (Paula Greenberger) as well as his beloved dogs, Tiger and Lilly.
Gill was the firstborn child of Evelyn and Maurice Blonsley. Gill was raised in the suburbs of Illinois before moving out West in his early twenties where he learned to love tennis, snow skiing and Mexican food! Gill earned his master's degree from the University of Nevada Las Vegas. He had a successful career both in government and as a healthcare executive living and working in Las Vegas, Ventura, Sacramento, Park City, Utah and ultimately retiring on the Central Coast of California.
Gill was committed to public service and served on the Board of Adjustment in Park City, the San Luis Obispo Human Relations Commission, and the San Luis Obispo County Health Commission. Gill enjoyed traveling, he was well-read and a gifted writer that never lost faith in his Chicago Cubs! He was a member of Temple Har Shalom in Park City, and Temple Ner Shalom in San Luis Obispo.
When Gill was initially diagnosed with leukemia he had a few things that he wanted checked off on his bucket list: to see his beloved Chicago Cubs win the World Series (check), to travel to Toronto, Canada and Iceland (check, check), to attend Melissa and Tim's wedding (check) and be with Reed on his college graduation from The George Washington University (check).
Gill will be remembered as a supportive, loving husband and best friend to his wife Linda, a doting and inspirational parent and grandparent; as well as a caring and compassionate brother, uncle and friend. Gill will be forever missed by all who loved him.
Published in The Park Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 23, 2019