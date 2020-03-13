|
|
Harold "Greg" Winn
"PoundCake/Cakes"
September 29, 1951- March 10, 2020
Greg Winn was born to Harold Delmar Winn and Crissie Marie Lindsay on September 29,1951.
He grew up in Park City, Utah. He loved doing activities such as hunting, fishing, bowling (proud of his 300 game), of course softball, and especially umpiring. He loved playing Santa Claus at Christmas time. He was the president of the Park City High School Alumni Association for thirty-three years. He spent the last twenty-two years delivering USPS mail in Park City.
He is survived by his wife, Valerie Kummer Winn, two daughters, Crissie Winn and Teresa Winn, his four grandchildren, Trevor, ShayLee (Zach), Jasper, and Jasmine, his three great-grandchildren who he adored, Christopher, OakLee, and Bentleigh, also his sister, Connie Clegg and sister/long time fishing buddy, Delsa (Leonard) Laxton.
Funeral services will be held at Heber 3rd Ward church, 300 East 400 South on Saturday, March 14th at 11 am. Viewing will be held Friday March 13th from 6-8 pm and 9:30-10:30 am March 14th prior to services at 300 East 400 South.
Published in The Park Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 27, 2020