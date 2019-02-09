|
Heidi Nunnemacher Schulz
01/27/1945 – 01/29/2019
Heidi lived her life joyously, laughing often, speaking her mind, and making friends and adventures wherever she went. She was a hiker, gardener, camper, kayaker, expert skier and instructor, competitive sailor, professional organizer, and certified Kundalini yoga instructor. Heidi loved the outdoors, and encouraged us to notice the beauty of nature around us.
Born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Heidi never knew her wonderful father Sgt. Jacob Robert Nunnemacher, of the 10th Mountain Infantry Division, who died in combat trying to save the lives of his platoon at Torre lussi Italy 10 days before the end of World War II. After Jacob's death, Heidi's mother, Jean, married Fritz Lindemann and together they had Christian and Julianna. Fritz passed away during the 1950's polio epidemic. Her mother then married Walter Lindemann who had 4 children; Wally, Joanne, Barbara, and Tom, and together they had Scott.
Heidi spent her life surrounded by a large extended family that raced sailboats and ice boats on Lake Michigan, Milwaukee Yacht Club, and Pine Lake in Chenequa, WI. They enjoyed winters skiing at Heiliger Huegel Ski Club in the Kettle Moraine area of Richfield, WI and ski trips to the Colorado Rockies and Europe.
Heidi studied at Colorado Women's College before marrying her high-school sweetheart, Jim Schulz. They moved to Santa Barbara, CA for Jim to study at Brooks Institute of Photography. Since Jim was an avid fisherman, hunter and pilot, they traveled to Alaska, Canada and Mexico. With their firstborn Robyn, they ventured frequently to Baja Mexico, first camping on an island in the Sea of Cortez, and later building a home on a three-acre island alongside an extended Mexican fishing family, where their son Jason was born. In recent years, the house has been used as a research base for the University of California Santa Cruz' Marine Biology Research Laboratory. Although Heidi and Jim divorced in 2014, when Jim died in 2016 Heidi was at his bedside.
In Santa Barbara, Heidi was a long-time volunteer for Food From the Heart, preparing meals for community members in need. She participated annually in the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade, where she designed elaborate costumes and performed.
In 2014 Heidi moved to Park City, Utah to be closer to her son Jason and the mountains. She quickly found her place in the community with new friends, and teaching adaptive skiing and water sports at the National Ability Center.
Heidi is survived by her daughter Robyn McClaine Sole and grandson Rylan McClaine of Santa Barbara, her son Jason Schulz of Salt Lake City, her Mother Jean S. (Walter) Lindemann of Milwaukee, her brothers Thomas (Lynne) Lindemann, Christian Lindemann, Scott (Mary) Lindemann, and sister, Joanne (Wayne) Schelwat, the Maas, Meyer, and Nunnemacher families. Heidi was preceded in death by her step-fathers, Fritz and Walter Lindemann, sisters, Barbara Claybaugh, Julianna Lindemann, and Brother Walter Lindemann.
Memorial services will be held on February 23, 2019 at the National Abilities Center (1000 Ability Way, Park City, UT 84060) from 10am-12:30pm with a Celebration of Life Ceremony beginning at 11am. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Ability Center, the organization to which Heidi donated so much of her time, energy and heart. Donations can be made online at www.Discovernac.org in Heidi's name.
Published in The Park Record on Feb. 9, 2019