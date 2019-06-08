|
Our beloved husband, father and friend, Jack Shinn, passed away peacefully in his Park City home on Thursday, May 30th, his 69th birthday, after battling lung cancer for the last year. Jack was surrounded by his wife, Mary, son, Ty, daughter, Alyson and son-in-law, Dave.
Jack grew up in Walnut Creek, California with 6 brothers and sisters. He attended San Diego State University where he made many lifelong friends. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Airforce and spent 7 years as a pilot, serving his country and traveling the world. His natural aptitude for leadership led to an early promotion to Captain, making him the youngest Captain in the U.S. Airforce. Jack eventually pursued a career as a commercial pilot, spending over 25 years with Delta Airlines. There he met Mary and the two had an instant connection. Jack often told Mary that his life was great from the day he met her. They married in 1985 and started a family in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, welcoming their daughter, Alyson, in 1986.
The family moved to Park City in 1988 where Ty was born a year later. Jack's adventurous, fun-loving and active spirit found harmony with the mountain lifestyle of Park City. He was an avid skier, golfer, cyclist, sailor, wine enthusiast and all-around explorer. He said that salt-water, sunshine and fresh air were some of nature's best medicines. He had a deep affection for animals and gratitude for nature. You would often see him riding in a golf cart with the family dog, Gustavo, or in the lawn, inspecting flower beds and sprinkler heads.
Jack's love of learning was evident in his knack for picking up new hobbies and sports. His family teased that he was the only consumer that read the full instruction manual for anything he purchased. His keen ability to listen and understand people, coupled with his wealth of knowledge, made him an excellent teacher. He helped teach fellow pilots the art and science of flying in both the Airforce and at Delta. He loved mentoring and sharing his worldly wisdom with young people and helping friends and neighbors with their projects. He truly cared for others and took pride in helping them realize their greater ambitions. As a natural story-teller, he had a gift for joining wisdom and humor into a single sentence. Despite his fight with lung cancer, he demonstrated strength and willpower, even heli-skiing in Canada while receiving treatment. His composure was admirable, and his strength of character was paramount.
Jack, his big personality, contagious laugh and affectionate heart will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity that reminds you of Jack or The Jack Shinn Patient Advocacy Program at askican.org/donate.
Published in The Park Record on June 8, 2019