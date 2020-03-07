|
|
With deep sadness we want to report the death of our son Jacob (Jake) Robert McCauley of Park City, Utah. Jake was born on March 26, 1993 and passed away of heart failure on February 24, 2020 (age 26) in Silverthorne, Colorado. Jake is survived by his parents Kathleen & Keith McCauley, half sister Stacy McCauley, half brother Chris McCauley (Barclay). Nephews; Ryan McCauley, Joshua and Tyler Chun, Payton, Liam and Finnegan McCauley. Uncle: Tom Martin (Ann), Nieces: Tracy Rajala, Trisha Beske (Jason), Uncle: Bob Martin (Cheryl), Nieces: Chrissy Dunnick (Cole), Janelle Petit (Nick), Aunt: Elizabeth Martin, Uncle: Joe Martin (Deb), Nieces: Sarah Aaseby (Jason), Amanda Stein (Kurt), Nephew: Rob Martin.
Growing up in Park City, Jake learned to ski at age 3, and soon was skiing all over Park City Mountain Resort. Jake was on the Park City Kid's Race Team and eventually a ski instructor at Deer Valley Resort. Besides skiing, Jake water skied, wake boarded, body surfed in Maui, did Jiu Jitsu, boxing, and loved to spend time at the gym working out.
Jake's love was music and the performing arts; he could sing, dance, play the guitar, piano, drums, and even the trumpet. He was very comfortable and a natural on the stage. Jake was in the plays Oliver and The Wizard of Oz at the Egyptian Theater. Jake took singing, dance, and piano lessons from Tanya Taylor and was in many of her performances. Jake also did break dancing competitions with Dance Tech Studios for a few years. He loved writing music and lyrics for songs, and had many notebooks in his apartment, with numerous pages filled.
Jake graduated from Park City High School in 2011. After graduation, Jake attended the University of Utah and then Central Arizona College, where he received his welding certificate. Jake enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Vilseck, Germany for a couple of years. The highlight of his enlistment was a 6 week deployment through Eastern Europe, all the way to Georgia on the eastern edge of the Black Sea. Jake loved the Army and was very proud of his service and country. After Jake's service in the Army he returned to welding, first in Greeley, Colorado, and then in Silverthorne, Colorado.
Jake had a great personality; he was outgoing, dynamic, and friendly. His sparkling blue eyes and beautiful smile were captivating.
Jake will be missed by all.
A celebration of Jake's life will be on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City. All are welcomed to attend the luncheon following Mass in the gathering room, adjacent to the church. The Rite of Committal will follow at the Park City Cemetery, 1300 Kearns Blvd, Park City. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to , in Jake's name.
Published in The Park Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 21, 2020