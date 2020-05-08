|
Jacqulin Breckenridge Fehr passed away at age 76 on May 2, 2020 in Holladay, Utah at The Spring Gardens Senior Living Center. She was born on December 17, 1943 in Wyandotte, Michigan At an Army/Air Force military base to John Preston Breckenridge, a military pilot, and Juanita Langford Breckenridge. She married Timothy David Fehr in Colorado Springs on August 27, 1965.
Jackie spent her youth as the daughter of an Air Force officer, living on and off air bases in the United States and Japan. She attended many schools and graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High in Colorado Springs. Jackie started her pursuit of a teaching career at the U of Arkansas, interrupting that to marry Tim whom she met when he was a cadet at the U.S.A.F Academy. When Tim went to work for Boeing in Seattle, Jackie finished her B.A. in education at Seattle Pacific U. She taught in the Highline School District and completed her Masters in Special Educational the U of Washington and continued teaching special students in Washington, Pennsylvania and Delaware. She retired from teaching when she and Tim semi-retired to Park City, Utah. In Utah,
Jackie was heavily involved in non-profit entities. She was a volunteer on the ski patrol, a ski instructor and an equestrian instructor for the National Ability Center and she was the founder and president of the Wildlife Protection Society with focus on reducing the high number of vehicle-wildlife collisions. Jackie was a prime mover in leading the Utah Dept of Natural Resources Wildlife Division and the Utah Dept of Transportation to install fences, escape ramps and wildlife crossings tunnels and overpasses along I-80, US-40, US-189, SR248, and SR224. She only stopped volunteering and advocating safety improvements when diagnosed with Cortical Basal Degeneration, CBD, an infliction in the same family as Parkinson's Disease.
Jackie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Tim; her daughter Tiffany, of New York City; and her Son, Adam of Park City and Alta. She also has been granted honorary Grandmother status by the children of the Laloni family. The Laloni family has been the primary caregivers for Jackie as she battled CBD.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, her oldest brother, John Langford Breckenridge and her slightly older brother, James Larry Breckenridge. She is survived by the brothers' children, her niece and nephews.
There will be no public funeral services due to COVID-19 restrictions. A Celebration of Life service is pending a safe gathering, possibly in late summer. She will be cremated at Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary and her ashes will be distributed per her wishes. Please take a moment to share condolences with the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/jacqulin-breckenridge-fehr/
