James Patrick Dunn
February 17, 1929-August 13, 2019
James Patrick Dunn passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on August 13, 2019 in Francis, Utah; born February 17, 1929, Springfield, Massachusetts.
His love of family, friend and good times, especially good times, were a direct result of his Hungry Hill upbringing. Graduated from Cathedral High School in 1946, joined the Army and served in the Korean War. Upon his return, with the GI Bill assistance(he was very proud of that), Jim went to Western New England College, received his BA and Masters in Engineering. After a brief period at Gilbert & Barker, he taught high school math which developed into working with youth sports groups. Then, onto President of the Springfield Acorns, General Manager of the Norfolk Neptunes and Commissioner of the Continental Football League. Taking a totally different direction in the late 1980's, Jim found himself manager of a cattle ranch in California, with the help of flash cards he soon learned the difference between a cow and a horse. Jim retired and moved to Park City in 1995 where boisterous revelry continued. An avid teller of stories, especially the Korean War, Hungry Hill exploits and how to the make the perfect New England Grinder, with directions and diagrams; a visitor never left the house without a story or two being told.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Brigid and Peter Dunn; his brothers, Edward and Robert and wife, Catherine. Loving father of Maureen, Eileen, Colleen(Mark) and Kathleen(Mike Frances), Debi Walker; dear brother-in-law of Betty Dunn, loving uncle to all his nephews and nieces, devoted Grampy to his granddogs, Kevin, Eddie, Mollie, Oscar & Brigid.
Celebration of Jim's Life, will be held Saturday, September 21, 1:00pm at St. Mary's, 1505 White Pine Canyon Rd., Park City, reception immediately following at home of Eileen Dunn, 700 Oak Ct., Francis, UT , 84036. Come share a story and a parting glass.
A very special thank you to Karen, Kathy O and the amazing people at Applegate: George, Kathy, Tanya and Melissa. In lieu of flowers, contributions can made to the DNC, if you knew Jim, you know why!!
