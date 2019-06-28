|
James T. Steinmetz
October 14, 1941 - May 23, 2019
We lost a great man on May 23 after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
James ,"Jim" Steinmetz will be remembered for his kind heart, his zest for life and for his love of vintage racing.
He was a gifted mechanic on both ski lifts and race cars, and had one incredible sense of humor.
He served our country honorably in Vietnam. Jim was one of the most honest people you could ever meet. For those who were blessed with his friendship you know what we mean.
James always said, "If I can't have fun anymore, I am done." He left this life on his terms and will be truly missed by his friends.
We would like to thank the Hospice team and Doctors and Nurses at Intermountain Medical Center for the care and compassion of our dear friend.
A celebration of Jim's life will take place at a later date in Colorado at one of his favorite places, High Plains Raceway.
Please contact Mary Perry for more information [email protected]
Published in The Park Record from June 28 to July 12, 2019