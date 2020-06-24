Jane Ann Jennings Kimball
Oct 8, 1940-June 13, 2020
With deep sadness we announce the death of Jane Kimball. Jane Ann Jennings was born to Grace and George Jennings in Ruth Nevada on Oct 8, 1940. She grew up in Ruth and later lived and worked in Moab. Jane attended the Holy Cross School of Nursing in Salt Lake City pursuing her passion for healthcare. Jane also spent time working in San Francisco. In 1965 she married Gary Kimball of Park City. The Kimball's would often say that the best thing Gary ever did was to marry Jane. Together they supported family members and the Park City community with kindness and generosity.
She began her nursing career in Park City where she worked in the Miners Hospital before it was moved. Later she became the first public health nurse for Summit County. She was instrumental in implementing many health department programs and always did her best to make sure that the women, children, and elderly of Summit County had the resources that they needed. Most notably, Jane was responsible for the start of the County WIC program. It was common for Jane to work her full-time job at the Health Department and then to spend extra hours helping others in-need, especially the elderly. Jane helped coordinate and care for many senior citizens who would otherwise not have been able to remain independent in their homes.
Jane was smart, kind-hearted, quick-witted, and loved people. She was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and shared deep connections with many good and lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Pat Jennings, sister Joann Jennings Jensen, and her husband of 54 years Gary. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, her brother in-law Paul Kimball, niece Sarah Peters (David), Claire, Matthew and Henry of Park City. Her children James and Janice will be forever grateful for the love and support that she gave them throughout their lives. They deeply loved their mother and will treasure her memory and example of how to live meaningful life.
The family would like to thank George Hare who was a long term friend and nurse who coordinated in home care. Thanks to Pua Vaitai and Teresa Lolo for providing in home support during her last months.
A mass will be held on June 27th, 2020 at 10am at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City. Due to heath restrictions as a result of the Corona Virus, attendance will be limited. Please email jjkehs@hotmail.com">jjkehs@hotmail.com">jjkehs@hotmail.com">jjkehs@hotmail.com if you would like to attend. Interment will be at the Park City Cemetery at 2pm. Those wishing to send gifts can do so by making a donation to Crossroads Urban Center or The Road Home.
Published in The Park Record from Jun. 24 to Jul. 7, 2020.