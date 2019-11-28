|
Jason B. Parkin
July 4, 1973 ~ November 26, 2019
Jason passed away at Life Care Center of Salt Lake City on November 26,
2019. He was born July 4, 1973 in Evanston, Wyoming, the son of Brent and
Maxine Crompton Parkin. His family moved to Park City when he was five
years old. After graduating from Park City High in 1991, he attended
college at Weber State University and Utah State University. Jason was an
accomplished jr. ski racer. Snowboarding and photography were his passion.
In the summer he enjoyed camping, rock hounding and fishing in the Uintas.
Survivors include: son, Jason Kaleb Bowen; granddaughter, Aaliyah Bowen;
sister, Kristin Parkin and Parents. Preceded in death by his grandparents:
Mary and Junior Crompton and Bette and Leo Parkin.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 2nd at 11:30 at The
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 4th Ward, 201 Sage Street, in
Evanston,with visitation starting at 10:00. Graveside services will follow
the funeral at the Evanston City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Life Care Center of Salt Lake
City for their wonderful care and friendship.
Services have been entrusted to Crandall Funeral Home, online condolences
can be sent to www.crandallfhevanston.com
Published in The Park Record from Nov. 28 to Dec. 13, 2019