Jerry West Shane was born December 31st, 1939 in Ontario, Oregon to Cornelius Allen and Helen Gipson Shane. Jerry graduated from St. Theresa Catholic High School in 1958. Jerry briefly attended Boise State College before his military career in the Idaho National Guard. He graduated from the U.S. Army Recruiting and Career Counseling School, Ft. Benjamin Harrison, Indiana, in 1959. Jerry was a resident of Twin Falls, ID, Park City, UT, Scottsdale, AZ, Seeley Lake, MT., and Garden City, ID. He spent many joyful days in all those places with family, extended family, friends, business associates, and fellow hobbyists. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Ron. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Georgia Losse Shane; brother, Steve; daughters, Shannon Crawford (Nick), Paley Martin (Eric), Gelsey Ermini (Brandon); sons, Scott (Lauren), and Dax (Jennifer), along with eleven grandchildren. A memorial will be held at a later date in Montana, his favorite place.
Published in The Park Record on Oct. 12, 2019
