Joanie Maroney was her nick-name and she could light up a room, or campground equally when she arrived. Joanie lived an adventurous life, coming to Park City, Utah after living in California. Park City quickly became her home as she loved the mountain lifestyle. She met the "love of her life" - Steve Simchen and they were together for over 25 years. They spent time on their sea-dos at the lake and camped any chance that they could.
Joanie also loved to cook, and was very good at it - she bragged about the meal that was being served and was proud to share meals with family and friends. She loved hanging out by the pool and frequently initiated a BBQ to celebrate anything, but mostly life. Her porch was a favorite spot with flowers always being tended to. She was recognized by one of her employers as 'Employee of the Year'. This was a direct result of her excellent customer service skills.
Joanie is survived by her life partner Steve Simchen, his mother Sandy Heppentstall, Joanie's son Jason Shirey in California, granddaughter Raya Shirey also in California. Joanie's parents both proceeded her in death, and were loved dearly by her. Joanie wanted to live life to the fullest and did so until cancer took her breath away.
If you would like to make a donation in Joanie's name, the would greatly appreciate it.
Published in The Park Record from Jan. 11 to Jan. 9, 2020