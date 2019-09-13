|
Jocyle Woolstenhulme Darcey
April 28, 1938 - September 9, 2019
Jocyle Woolstenhulme Darcey age 81 passed away peacefully Monday September 9, 2019 in her home surrounded by her husband and family in Wanship, Utah from an unexpected illness. Jocyle was born April 28, 1938 in Coalville, Utah. Born to Morris (Brick) and Fae Hansen Woolstenhulme. She graduated from South Summit High School, after high school she worked as a nanny in Washinton D.C. She met the love of her life while working as a waitress at The Spring Chicken Inn in Wanship. She married Eugene Moore Darcey on January 18, 1958 in Oakley, Utah. They were later sealed in the West Jordan Temple. She was active in the LDS church, where she held many positions and served 6 years in the Ogden Temple. She served the community as the Avon lady. She was a lifelong citizen of Summit County. She loved to crochet, do word searches, and was a wonderful cook. The joy of her life was her family. She touched many lives with her warm hugs and mentholated kisses. Her and her husband owned their own business, G&F Waste, for many years. She worked daily, while also caring for her bed ridden son for 20 years. They were avid travelers, and together they enjoyed their summer evenings on the patio. Jocyle is proceeded in death by her parents, her brother (Phil), her sister (Sandra) and son Roy. She is survived by her husband Eugene (Wanship), two daughters; Jolene (Wayne) Christenson and Jackie (Ron) Ball. Her grandchildren Andrew(Jessica), Colton (Calisha), Derrick, Rory (Russell), Nathan, Kaylee, Brittany, and Brandon (Meg). Two great grandchildren; Calvin and Molly, Siblings; Daryl (Joyce) Woostenhulme Bart (Lois) Woolstenhulme, Linda (Russ) Twiss, her niece LuJean Darcey, and their cat Bootsie.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wanship LDS Church, with a viewing one hour prior to services.
Visitation will be Friday evening, September 13th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Wanship LDS Church. Internment will be at the Wanship Cemetery The family would like to extend a special thanks to Canyon Home Care and Hospice, and Elsie Ercanbrack for her compassionate care during this difficult time. Family and friends may visit the online guest book and share a memory of Jocyle at www.hebervalleyfuneral.com
