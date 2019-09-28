|
John M Wall, Jr passed away Sunday, September 15th. John was born May 2,1962, to John M Wall and Pricilla Hall Wall. John's life was marked by entertainment, whether it was bringing his family to tears with laughter, or his long career in the entertainment industry, John was always found captivating others. John met the love of his life at fourteen, they shared a universe together, this included three wonderful daughters. For those who knew John around town, he was often accompanied by a little redhead, a lukewarm cup of coffee, and hand to anyone who needed help. He is survived his wife Elizabeth, his three daughters, Abigail, married to Matthew and his grandson Jude, Emma and her wife Annie, and Lottie, the little redhead, his sister's Elizabeth Rutherford and her family, Katie Donahue and her family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to a charity close to John's heart Adopt-a - Native Elder Program anelder.org
