Early morning June 12th, Joseph A. Rider succumbed to his long battle with cancer. He was born April 18, 1967 in Oregon City, Oregon where he spent the first two years of his life. Later he moved to Utah where his family settled down in Oakley. He spent the majority of his life in Kamas Valley growing up and raising his children Amber, Taigon, and Casey. In 2007, he met the love of his life, Brandy. They were married in 2010 and together they moved to Kaysville. He was a step father to her children Courtney, Mathew, and Brandon. As a couple, Joe and Brandy are grandparents of six; Oden, Iven, the late Axtin, Ivy Lynn, Krystal, and Kylee. He is survived by his mother (Earline) sisters (Becky, Dianne, Gloria, Betty) and brothers (Lonnie, Dan). In death, he joins his brothers (Jim, Tom) and sister (Nancy).
Joe has volunteered as a firefighter since 1991, when he went to the Utah State Fire/Rescue Academy and became a Certified Firefighter 1, then a Firefighter 1 and 2 Instructor with the responsibility of certifying Kamas Valley firefighters and students from Utah, Salt Lake, Wasatch, and Davis counties. Joe received a HazMat Awareness Certificate, became an EMT and joined the Ambulance crew, was the Training Officer for the South Summit Fire Department, became certified in Structure, Wildland Fire, and Vehicle Extracation, joined the Summit County Search and Rescue where he became the team leader responsible for all high angle, ice, and swiftwater rescue operations, and trained in Life Flight operations and Blackhawk rescue systems.
Because of his enthusiasm, knowledge, participation, and good will, Joe was honored in the programs in which he served. Joe received the "Firefighter of the Year" award twice, and the "Outstanding Member of the Search and Rescue" Award for his service to citizens of the State of Utah. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids, martial arts, playing sports, lifting weights, skiing, snowmobiling, and loved riding his motorcycle. Joe's dream was to become a helicopter pilot, and hoped to fly a medical or Sheriff's department helicopter. He excelled in his career as a ski lift mechanic. If you have ridden a chair lift at Park West, The Canyons, or Deer Valley you can be assured that he kept them safely operating.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor June 20th from 5pm - 9pm at the Red Barn, 4300 N. SR32 Oakley
Published in The Park Record from June 19 to July 3, 2019