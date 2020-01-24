|
J.P. Max, aka Richard Maxwell Brooks
Born 8/24/1936 – Moved on 1/14/2020
…Creative, witty, artistic, infectious smile, talented, father, father-n-law, grandfather, friend, prankster, kind hearted, photographer…
As well as all of the above, when he moved to Park City he become a volunteer DJ at KPCW. He was later Head Cartoonist for the Park Record with his characters "Sherman and Potgut" in the 80's. He also drew "Drip and Drop" for the PC Water Department while employed there.
He will be missed by Phyllis, Brandon, Kelly, Brooke, Kyle, Morgan, Clint, Jordan, Carol, Abner, Daisy, Park City and friends and family throughout the US. He was loved by many and made many feel loved.
"…and somewhere far away, a lonely bell was ringin', and it echoed through the canyon like the disappearin' dreams of yesterday…"
Published in The Park Record from Jan. 24 to Feb. 8, 2020