Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heber Valley Funeral Home
288 North Main Street
Heber City, UT 84032
(435) 654-5458
Resources
More Obituaries for J.P. Max, aka Richard Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J.P. Max, aka Richard Maxwell Brooks


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J.P. Max, aka Richard Maxwell Brooks Obituary
J.P. Max, aka Richard Maxwell Brooks
Born 8/24/1936 – Moved on 1/14/2020

…Creative, witty, artistic, infectious smile, talented, father, father-n-law, grandfather, friend, prankster, kind hearted, photographer…
As well as all of the above, when he moved to Park City he become a volunteer DJ at KPCW.  He was later Head Cartoonist for the Park Record with his characters "Sherman and Potgut" in the 80's.  He also drew "Drip and Drop" for the PC Water Department while employed there.
He will be missed by Phyllis, Brandon, Kelly, Brooke, Kyle, Morgan, Clint, Jordan, Carol, Abner, Daisy, Park City and friends and family throughout the US.  He was loved by many and made many feel loved.
"…and somewhere far away, a lonely bell was ringin', and it echoed through the canyon like the disappearin' dreams of yesterday…"
Published in The Park Record from Jan. 24 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.P. Max, aka Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -