|
|
Judy Hanley, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, long-time Park City Resident and friend to many, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She is survived by her son Charles Benedict Kimball, foster son Robert Flippo, one granddaughter, three great grandchildren, sisters Margie Edwards and Mary Mason, and brother Mike McComb. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Hanley, children Julie Kimball and Kevin Kimball, and her brother Bill McComb. Judy was born in Memphis TN and came to Park City in 1977. She owned and operated the first Farmers Insurance Agency in town, was a community activist and board member, and great supporter of non-profits. She loved helping people and organizations get a hand up; her parish home, St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Park City; and her many friends. She spent countless hours on boards and committees within Park City, Summit County, and the Episcopal Diocese of Utah. One of her proudest accomplishments was working with a small group 40 years ago to reopen the St. Luke's Chapel on Park Avenue, after it had been vacant and boarded up for many years. Friends remember Judy as down to earth, giving, a wonderful friend, player of a "mean" game of Bridge, frequent companion on adventures, and master of good banter and pithy comebacks delivered with a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face. She was a treasured friend, and she will be greatly missed. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4595 N. Silver Springs Dr, Park City, UT 84098. In lieu of flowers, Judy's family suggests donations to: St. Luke's Episcopal Church Mission Fund, PO Box 981208, Park City UT 84098-1208; or to Flourish Bakery, a 501c3 organization offering career training and support to individuals recovering from substance use disorders or incarceration. Donations may be made by check to Flourish Bakery, PO Box 651572, Salt Lake City UT 84165, or by credit card at https://flourishslc.networkforgood.com.
Published in The Park Record on Sept. 18, 2019