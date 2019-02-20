|
|
Juraj "George" Sepic
3/13/44 – 2/15/19
Juraj was born the youngest of 7 children to humble beginnings in a small village in central Croatia on the 13th of March, 1944. He went to school. Helped his mother. Joined the army. He fell in love, before moving to the California in 1968. Juraj leaves behind 1 brother and 1 sister. He joins his mother, 4 brothers and meets his father for the 1st time.
He started to go by George as was easier for those in his adopted homeland to say. He quickly learned to love ballgames, barbecues and all good things American. George got married, worked hard and made a career as an engineer. He raised 2 children, providing them whatever they needed or wanted. Anything he had extra, he would give to help family back home. George leaves behind his wife of 49 years. His daughter and his son.
His 1st grandchild found it easiest to call him Papa so he was happy to go by that the rest of his days. He moved to Park City 10 years ago and was enjoying his retirement here. He liked the people, liked the town and loved to ski here. Papa leaves behind 4 adoring grandchildren.
Papa (74) suffered a heart attack and passed away the next day on the 15th of February. It was quick and unexpected. He was strong, healthy and had much to look forward to. What was expected is how quickly and dignified he went. Not once sick or needing care from others his entire life. He leaves this world having given a thousand times more than he ever received.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday the 23rd of February, 11am at Saint Mary's – Old Town Chapel.
Papa will be put to rest in his hometown later in July. Family and friends were to gather and toast his 50th wedding anniversary. We will still gather. We will still toast. We will cry and laugh and remember.
Published in The Park Record on Feb. 20, 2019