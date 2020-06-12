Kent J. Budge
1959 - 2020
Kent J. Budge
May 30, 1959 - April 18, 2020

Kent Budge passed away on April 18, 2020. A long time resident of Park City, Kent was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming and raised in Ogden, Utah. Kent was a creative genius with a quick wit and a huge heart. His artistic talent was evident early on and resulted in an art scholarship to Weber State University where he earned a degree in Photography and Graphic Design. He moved to Salt Lake City to pursue a career in graphic arts where he worked as the Creative Director at Franklin Covey for 20 years. Kent's next venture was to form his own company, Squint Creative, where he showcased his expertise in branding, graphic design, and photography. Kent pursued his dream of professional photography, which resulted in exhibits in Park City, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, New York City, and London. Several of his award-winning works were published commercially. An excellent skier, biker, and fisherman, Kent loved adventure and spending time outdoors. It was while skiing at Snowbird that he met his wife Tracy. Together for 30 years, they enjoyed a life of many adventures: skiing, biking, hiking, camping, and traveling around the world.

Kent's love of photography, art, and adventure was only surpassed by his love for family and friends. Kent is survived by: wife Tracy Budge, father O.C. Budge and partner Ellie Lopez, brother Brent Budge and wife Carrie Clark, nephew Jeffrey Budge, sister Tonya Zeeman and husband Robert Zeeman, nieces Lexi Zeeman, Sammie Sanchez and husband Jonathan Sanchez and great nephew Owen Sanchez. Kent was loved beyond measure and will be missed by all who knew him.

In the spirit of giving back, we have set up an art scholarship in memory of Kent. Donations can be made to: Weber State University, 1265 Village Dr., Dept. 4018, Ogden, UT 84408. Please include "In Memory of Kent Budge" with your donation.

Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life is postponed until further notice.

Published in The Park Record on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
Brian Edwards
June 10, 2020
I was so thrilled to reconnect with Kent, via Tracy, as I knew Kent in high school but he was a year older. What a treat to get to know him again and to see the amazing person he had become, both as an individual, and as part of a wonderful couple with Tracy. I didnt get to see him often, but whenever I did, we took a walk down memory lane, of all the people in Ogden and of our zany high school experiences. Kent was funny, witty, kind and talented, and I will miss those chats so very much.

My heart goes out to you, Tracy, Biscuit and family. I am sending healing thoughts and prayers your way. May Kents memory be eternal.
Roxanne Soteras
Friend
June 10, 2020
Deanna Anglin
June 9, 2020
I am so saddened to hear this news.He was a really nice guy, and married to one of my favorite people.My absolute deepest condolences to the Budge and hammock families.
Scott Wolf
Friend
June 8, 2020
I feel so blessed to have known and loved the man. We had a lot of fun together and I was fortunate enough to work with him on some great philanthropic organizations in Park City - where he contributed a lot of energy, time and great ideas. He was always my go-to creative thinker! The world is better because he was in it. Gone too soon. All our love to you Tracy.
Alan Reighard
Friend
June 8, 2020
One of the funniest guys around. Loved hanging with K and T. Youll be missed, my friend.
Brian Joseph Edwards
Friend
June 8, 2020
My life has truly been enriched by my friendship with Tracy and Kent.
I think of Kent often, and remember him for the great, kind, thoughtful human being he was.
It has been my great fortune to have been introduced to Tracy and Kent years ago and I will cherish those times we spent together, forever.
To Tracy and Kent family, you are in my thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.
Mary ORourke

Mary ORourke
Friend
June 8, 2020
Gloria C Davies
June 7, 2020
While I didn't spend much time in the presence of this talented soul, I sensed his giving heart, his ability to listen with kindness and enjoyed the beauty of his creativity. As Kent did, may we all be fearless in sharing our gifts and our hearts with the world.
Cynde
June 7, 2020
Kent, I miss you more than words can say. Above all, your humor will be missed whenever friends are together. Your interest in other people and genuine caring for people, animals and nature made you rise above.

Tracy, my friend since 1983, may you never forget the love you shared, and know that Kent would want you to go on living and enjoying all you enjoyed together...now, for both of you.

The world has lost a great soul
Beverly
June 7, 2020
Kent was indeed a creative genius. I was privileged to be able to work under his guidance and honored (and I mean that) to be counted among his friends. The memories are many and I treasure them. My thoughts are with you Tracy and all your family. I send you a big hug and much love.
Linda Allen
Friend
June 7, 2020
Kent was an one of the most talented and quick witted people that I have ever known. I have so many cherished memories of friendship and constant laughter. The best of times were with our adorable and mischievous dogs (Watson and Brumley) We shared days of hiking, fly fishing picnicking and laughing. Kent's love for Tracy was enviable. He had a twinkle in his eye whenever he talked about her. Kent will be greatly missed.
Julie Elliff
Friend
June 7, 2020
He was remarkable. I loved everything about him and there was much to love. Linda and I treasure every second that we spent with Kent and Tracy. Tracy, and family, our deepest condolencesOn this nonquantifiable loss
Harry Caston
Friend
June 7, 2020
Steven Bowling
June 7, 2020
Tracy, Im at a loss for words. Kent was a dear friend and we had many adventures. Kent was always there when you needed him and his talent was unmatched by anyone. Every time I talked to him you guys were planning your next great adventure. I send you light and love during this time of grief. With Love, Jean
Jean Canestrini
Friend
June 7, 2020
Tracy, I am so sorry for your loss. This is so heartbreaking. May God hold you in the pain of his hand and the Angels watch over.
Mary Kontgis
Friend
June 7, 2020
Always enjoyed Kents wit and love for a laugh. Whenever I spent time with Kent I always felt a deep depth of kindness and humor in his sole, I do regret not spending more time with Kent. Its a lesson for me to realize life is very brief and stop and value to people you meet.
Steven Bowling
Friend
June 6, 2020
Kent was a great adventurer with a huge heart and I will sorely miss not sharing future trips with he and Tracy. I will never forget the moment that a monkey dropped out of the trees next to Kent and I, while on a bike/hike trip in Ecuador. We were watching Tracy and my girlfriend run away towards shelter and laughing at them, until the monkey took one look at Kent, wrapped its arms around his leg and bit him, at that point we both started running........ Kent I miss you......
Hugh Rose
Friend
