Kent "Butch" Vernon
Dec. 13, 1942 - Dec. 14, 2019
Kent Vernon, affectionately known as "Butch," passed away December 14, 2019, the day after his 77th birthday. He was born to Alvin James Vernon and Mae LaVon (Robinson) Vernon December 13, 1942, in the small town of Hoytsville, Utah, which became his lifelong stomping grounds. His school days were all spent at North Summit.
As a very young man he learned to work hard and take on whatever job was handed to him. In 1964 he enlisted in the Air Force Reserve where he trained and served as an aircraft mechanic.
He married lifelong companion, business partner and best friend, Laurel NaVee Wright, February 8, 1965. He was an early entrepreneur and together with his wife established a successful mink ranching business. His ambitious nature led him to hold positions on the board of directors and as President of the Fur Breeders Co-op for many consecutive years. He also served as President of the Wasatch Fur Group. Occasionally, he took on construction work operating heavy equipment and crushers.
His career in mink ranching ended in 1998, when he made the decision to pelt out due to Aleutian disease. He changed occupations and became a commercial vehicle inspector at the Echo Port of Entry for over a decade, where he received high praise and the prestigious Lane Elmer Award.
In his early years, Butch participated in bareback riding as a member of The Rocky Mountain Rodeo Association, and developed a true appreciation for the sport and was entertained watching them for many years.
He had a life-long love of hunting, black and tan hounds, trapping, fishing and enjoying the outdoors, which he shared with his family. He was never without a good horse, a good dog and a few cows.
He held volunteer positions on many boards to contribute to his community. He shared himself and his life with us every day and taught us much about how to live a life of integrity. He will be remembered in our hearts with love and affection always. A man who never cared much about himself, never complained and maintained an incredibly strong will until his final days.
He is survived by his wife NaVee, his children, Kory (Natae) Vernon, Camille Vernon and Velvet ChaBlee Padgett, 8 treasured grandchildren, Kaden, NaKayla, Jessica, BraxLee, Kentley, Koleman, Daintrie, Jarrett, and his sister Patricia Mae Louder. He was greeted with open arms by his parents, two brothers, and his beloved son Damon Kent Vernon who preceded him in death.
His life was well lived, and he was well loved. This honest, fair, and dedicated man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be enormously missed.
All are welcome to join in a celebration of his life Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Ledges Event Center located at 202 Park Road, Coalville, Utah. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Memorial service at 12:00 p.m. and graveside service directly after.
As per his wishes, dress code is casual, come as you are.
In lieu of flowers you may emulate his spirit of generosity and contribute to the Alzheimer's foundation of America https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
Huntsman Cancer Institute https://huntsmancancer.org/giving/foundation/ways-to-give/
Or the .
Condolences: www.goffmortuary.com
Published in The Park Record from Dec. 21, 2019 to Jan. 10, 2020