Kerry Ralph Hale
1957 ~ 2020
Kerry passed away on April 6, 2020 in Kaysville, Utah. He was born on March 31, 1957, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ralph J. and Deon Hale.
He passed away peacefully after a life-long struggle with diabetes. Kerry graduated from Highland High. He and his mother Deon owned and operated Quality Interiors and Gifts in Park City for over 30 years. Kerry enjoyed traveling to the furniture and gift markets to select things for his store. He had 2 amazing companions, Maggie and Sophie, his cocker spaniels.
We would like to thank the caregivers at Whisper Cove and Brio Hospice, Carol, Julie and Amy for their loving care of Kerry.
A private family gathering will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Holbrook Mortuary. Friends and extended family are invited to watch the live web streaming of the service at www.holbrookmortuary.com. Interment: Park City Cemetery. Please share your tributes or memories of Kerry at www.holbrookmortuary.com.
Published in The Park Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 25, 2020