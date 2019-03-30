|
Kevin Walsh
Our dear friend Wally – Kevin, (don't call me Francis or I'll kill you) Walsh went for one last hike in the Superstition Mountains in Arizona on March 16, 2019. Came home, read a chapter or two of his latest book and drifted off to his next adventure. Passing peacefully in his sleep, we know he was dreaming of his secret stash of powder back at his other home in Park City, Utah. Wally was a character, he made lots of friends, poured tons of concrete, ran rivers, told stories, and quietly became a legend all over the west. He lived for 80 day seasons! He was our ski buddy, hiking buddy, drinking and fishing buddy. Wally always had a smile on his face and was there to help no matter how big the job. No matter what life threw at him, Wally would smile and say, "OK, we got this". His kickback "no worries" attitude, love of the outdoors, no boundaries friendship will be greatly missed. Wally is survived by his parents Bradley and Suzanne, brothers Colin, Mark and Adam Walsh, sisters-in-law Paula and Padi, and his many friends. Wally was 60.
A memorial was held in Scottsdale, AZ Monday the 25th, with his original home town friends… and family.
A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Corner Store Pub & Grill 1325 Lowell Ave, Park City, UT 84060. In lieu of flowers please donate to Mountain Trails, mountaintrails.org.
Published in The Park Record from Mar. 30 to Apr. 14, 2019