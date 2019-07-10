|
|
Kimberly Ann Slizeski
February 1, 1957 – June 29, 2019
Kim Slizeski, known to a generation of Park City schoolchildren as Miss Sly, died June 29 in Salt Lake City. She was 62.
From 1991 to 2011, Kim worked as a regular substitute in the Park City schools, teaching every possible subject in every possible grade. Versatile and engaging, she had a great rapport with her students, especially those in the special education programs.
Kim touched a lot of lives, at work and at play. She played golf for about 10 years in the Park City women's nine-hole league. She played softball in the local recreation leagues. She played trivia every Tuesday at Whole Foods. She took dance classes with Basin Rec almost every day. She loved Park City and was engaged with the community. She couldn't go to a Park Silly Sunday Market, or anywhere else where there was a gathering, without multiple people saying hello.
Kim could talk to anybody about anything. She would go into a party not knowing anyone, and by the end of the party she would know everybody's name.
She was never uncomfortable in unfamiliar situations. Once, when she and her husband, Bob, were in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, they spotted four kids dressed like punk rockers. Bob tried surreptitiously to take their photo, but they spotted the camera and, apparently angry, came running in his direction. But Kim said, "Oh, you guys are so great. We just want a picture because you guys are so awesome-looking." Before long Bob was taking a photo of Kim with her arms around them.
She was spontaneous, joyful and uninhibited. You could be standing with her in the supermarket checkout line and, if the right song came on, she might grab your hand and start swing dancing.
Kim was a fixture at the Wednesday concerts in Deer Valley. Chances are you would see her dancing there too. It didn't matter if anyone was dancing with her. And no, it didn't matter if anyone was watching. Her motto was, "If you're not hurting anybody, do whatever you want."
Kim was born Kimberly Ann Martini in Burlington, Vermont, on February 1, 1957. Her father was in the U.S. Air Force, so she lived in many different places, including Newfoundland, Okinawa, Colorado, California and Missouri. This experience may have sparked her lifelong love of travel.
She graduated from the University of Colorado and earned a Master's degree in speech pathology at Oklahoma State. She worked as a speech pathologist at several rehab hospitals in Massachusetts.
Kim married Bob Slizeski in Estes Park, Colorado, on September 3, 1979. They lived in Oklahoma, Germany and Massachusetts before settling in the Park City area in 1991.
Kim's survivors include her husband, Bob; daughter Lacey; son Tanner (Brooke); granddaughters Eliza and Victoria; father John Martini; mother Eugenia Sutcliffe; and sister Lindy Martini.
In lieu of flowers, Kim asked that donations be made to the Ocean Conservancy (www.oceanconservancy.org).
Published in The Park Record from July 10 to July 24, 2019