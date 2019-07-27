|
|
Larry Frost
October 9, 1940 - February 26, 2019
Larry Frost passed from this earth on February 26, 2019.
Born on October 9, 1940 to Kenneth and Ruth Frost, Larry was raised in Bellevue, Ohio. After college he served in the United States Air Force and eventually became a teacher in Rock Springs, Wyoming, where he also married his wife, Jane and raised his family. He spent most of his career teaching at Rock Springs High School. Larry then moved to Park City, Utah and taught for his remaining few years prior to retirement. In retirement he lived in Utah, Arizona and Nevada and travelled as much as he could.
Larry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane Frost, his grandson, Christopher, and both of his parents. He is survived by his children: Tracy Horner (Alan), Paul Frost (Lisa), Lynn Frost, Lisa Morey (Dave), and Darcy Weems (Vance) and his grandchildren: Hannah and Paul Horner, Sophia and Emily Frost, Hannah Frost, Tyler and Abby Morey, Atley and Garrison Weems as well as his brother "Mean Dean" Frost.
A Celebration of Life will take place in Park City, Utah on August 3, 2019. If you are interested in attending please contact Lisa Morey at [email protected] for details and to RSVP. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please come celebrate with us or donate to your local dog rescue.
Published in The Park Record from July 27 to Aug. 10, 2019