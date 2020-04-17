|
|
Lee John Ford
1952 - 2020
Lee passed away on April 10, 2020 due to complications related to COVID-19. He was born on December 11, 1952 in Ukiah, California. Although he spent most of his life in Utah, Lee always considered Northern California to be home.
Lee and his wife, Mary, moved to Park City in the early 80's where he ran a shipping business. He sold his business in the late 90's to go back to school and follow his new interest in computers and technology. Both Lee and Mary retired in the past few years and were enjoying their new home in Midway, UT with their two dogs, Murphy and Zooey. Lee loved to golf, but he loved his dogs even more.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary, and two sons, John and Matt. Lee was a Baptist, a Veteran, a husband, father and a friend.
It was always Lee's wish that no service would be held. But the family would like to thank the ICU staff at LDS Hospital for their tireless efforts to save Lee.
Published in The Park Record from Apr. 17 to May 2, 2020