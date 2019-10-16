|
Lois Evans
It is with great sadness that the family of Lois Evans announces her passing on 16 August, 2019.
Lois was born and raised in White Plains, NY, studied at Hunter College and received a degree in English Literature. Lois worked as a high school English teacher and a journalist before eventually attaining three Master's degrees; English, Government and Psychology.
After attaining her Psychology degree Lois moved to
England where she met her husband, built a highly successful private practice, and lived there for many happy years. Lois was very well known and highly respected in her profession. She had a very sharp wit, was an amazing listener and had a knack for making anyone she met laugh and feel at ease. Eventually Lois and her husband retired to the Costa del Sol area of Spain.
Lois passed away at the age of 76 after a courageous fight with cancer for several years. Lois Evans is survived by her hus
band, her son, grandson and daughter-in-law, her brother and sister-in-law and her two nephews. Lois had numerous friends and colleagues from around the world.
There will be a memorial service at the Park City Cemetery, 23 October at 10am.
In lieu of flowers Lois would appreciate a small donation to the Hospice team who greatly assisted her in her passing.
Hospice Team Email: www.elevatecharities.org
Scroll to the bottom / Select Donate Button
Select "Helping our Heritage Fund"
Published in The Park Record on Oct. 16, 2019