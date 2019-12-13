|
Madison Alexandra DeCamp
September 10, 1998 – December 9, 2019
Madison was born in Scottsdale, Arizona on September 10, 1998 to Debra and Corey DeCamp. She passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2019 at her home in Park City, Utah.
Madison moved to Park City in second grade, attending Parley's Park Elementary, Ecker Hill Middle School and Treasure Mountain Junior High. After graduating from Park City High School in 2017, she attended Hollins University in Virginia and the University of Utah, studying creative writing and child psychology.
As a young girl Madison was interested all creatures large and small. She had a keen eye and could spot the perfect shell on the beach or colorful stone on the hiking trail. It may have been this attention to detail that led her desire to be a writer, filling notebook after notebook with her thoughts, poems and stories. Two of her stories won awards and were published as part of the Write Outside Yourself competition sponsored by Utah Valley University.
Madison was a wonderful student and during her high school years she was a member of the debate team and skilled at the many disciplines. Her favorite was Impromptu, where she could use her considerable intellect and gift of gab to convince just about anyone that plain M&Ms were at least 10 times better than peanut.
Madison's had a love was for children of all ages. She worked with autistic children as a Behavior Tech, provided child care at the PC Marc and Park City Community Church, volunteered as a Youth Mentor for the church youth group and joyfully participated in a mission trip to Costa Rica. Her spirit touched so many people and all who knew her loved her.
Madison's biggest passion in life was as an advocate for and as a member of the LGBTQ community. She was on the board of the Gay-Straight Alliance at PC High and was never shy about encouraging safe spaces for all. There was no issue too small or large in this area that Madison would not address with her unbridled passion and commitment. All who knew her were aware that her dedication to equality was exuberantly demonstrated in her celebration of unicorns and rainbows. Everyone will miss her open and loving heart, her sense of justice, equality and inclusion. In many ways, these traits defined her and over the years opened the hearts and eyes of many around her.
She is survived by her sister Morgan, mother Debra Ayer, step father Don Ayer, father Corey DeCamp, step mother Sara DeCamp and step sisters Charlotte and Lydia Lampe. She is also survived by doting grandmothers, Maria Wagaman and Barbara DeCamp, aunt Gina Rizor and cousins, Jessica, Emily and Justin.
A memorial service will be held on December 20th at 3 PM at Park City Community Church 4501 N. Highway 224, Park City Utah, with a gathering immediately following at Sun Peak Community Center located just across the street. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Madison DeCamp Equality Scholarship Fund in care of Park City Community Church.
