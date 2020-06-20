Marjorie (Marge) June Cashel passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, on June 14th, 2020. She had lived a full and engaged life of 96 years when her Lord called her home.



Marjorie was born June 2, 1924 in the small farming community of Camden Indiana. She spent her childhood years on the family farm with father John Wise and mother Bernice Wise (Voorhees). After graduating with honors from Camden High School, she made a solo train journey to Tempe, Arizona to attend Arizona Teacher's College (Now Arizona State University). Marjorie soon met the love of her life Robert John Cashel and the two were married for 60+ years. Marjorie is survived by three children Cathie A. Jarrett of Oklahoma City, Kent L. Cashel of Park City, Ut. and Todd R. Cashel of Highland Village, Tx. She was also blessed with and survived by 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



Marjorie fully embraced all that life had to offer her. She loved family, friends, music, worship, singing, charity, long walks, sewing, pets and so much more. Her ceaseless energy and adventurous spirit kept her constantly on the move. She made homes in Indiana, Arizona, California, Utah and ultimately Texas. Her travels took her to very corner of the United States and to many destinations around the globe. She loved the outdoors and spent countless nights sleeping in a tent under the stars.



Marjorie possessed a steadfast Christian faith and the church and worship always played a significant role in her life. She cared deeply about people and always gave freely of her time and energy to help others in need. Marjorie cherished interacting with others and was always surrounded by a large circle of friends.



Her family and friends shall all miss her dearly but are comforted in the knowledge that Marjorie squeezed every drop she could from the fruit of life.



Marjorie will be laid to rest, next to her husband, on June 27th, 2020 at the Wise family cemetery in Camden, Indiana.



The family requests those wishing to send messages of condolence to address those to the Cashel family at 2761 Holiday Ranch Loop Rd, Park City, Utah 84060. Those wishing to send a memorial gift can do so by making a donation to Christian Community Action (CCA), The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ECLA), The Habitat for Humanity, or the The National Parks Foundation. All of these charitable organizations can be found online.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store