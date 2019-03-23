|
|
Marsha VerNon Olsen
1937 ~ 2019,
On March 10, 2019, Marsha VerNon Olsen of Park City, Utah returned to her heavenly home while living with her daughter in Arizona. She was only apart from the love of her life, Deloy Chad Olsen for four weeks as he had passed on February 8, 2019. VerNon was born on April 10, 1937 in Spring City, UT to loving parents Reid Irven Benson and Crystal Christensen. She was the second of 6 girls. They enjoyed games such as kick the can and making mud pies. Her mother taught her how to make hollyhock dolls from hollyhock flowers. As a teenager she worked at Kelly's Drug and Soda in Price, UT. Upon graduation she attended beauty school in Salt Lake City and lived at the Beehive house. She later worked as a telephone operator for Bell South. It was during this time that she met Chad on a blind date through Chad's brother and sister in-law. He was living in Southern California and they dated long distance which made her being a telephone operator convenient to keep in touch. They married in 1957 in Price, UT and raised their family in Anaheim, CA. VerNon and Chad were sealed as an eternal family in the Los Angeles LDS Temple in 1961.
Chad and VerNon are the proud parents of Kevin, David, Eric, Danial, and Lori. As a mother VerNon created a loving home where she made their clothes, participated as Den mother, and attended many sporting events. She was well known for her pies and there was never a Sunday where a delicious spread wasn't prepared. She made sure the family ate every night together and said family prayer. VerNon faithfully served in many church assignments in the primary presidency, as relief society president and family history consultant. During the 2002 Winter Olympics she and Chad served as family history missionaries at the Family History Center on Main Street, Park City. She always had time for the one and was often found aiding "lost sheep" around her community. She was a faithful disciple of Jesus Christ.
She leaves a legacy of selflessness, service, family and sass. VerNon is survived by her sisters Connie and Sherry, and her children Kevin (Suzanne), David, Eric (Patty), Danial (Wendy), and Lori (Barry). She will be missed by her many grandchildren Diane, Amanda, Derek, Ryan, Eric, Samantha, Leah, Matthew, Kendall, Justin, Tiffany, Ashley, Kaylee, Lindsay, Lauren, Aubrey, Colin, Rhys, Colby, Breanne, Mason, and Lacey. Chad and VerNon have 27 great-grandchildren.
VerNon's life will be celebrated on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at eleven o'clock at the LDS Chapel at 510 Silver Summit Pkwy, Park City, UT 84098 where a public viewing will be held 9:30-10:30 and family viewing 10:30-10:55 prior to the service. Internment will follow at the Park City Cemetery at 1300 Kearns Blvd, Park City, UT 84060
Published in The Park Record on Mar. 23, 2019