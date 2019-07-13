|
Martha Brown Draayer
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Martha Louise Brown Draayer from her lifelong and valiant battle with diabetes on July 5, 2019.
Martha was born in Los Angeles, California on April 2, 1943, to Harvey Wayne Hill & Mary Frances Braly Hill. There she flourished as a young woman starting an exciting modeling career with the likes of Cheryl Tiegs. She was known as "The Dippity-Do" girl and one of the "Pepsi Co." girls. She also appeared on "Let's Make A Deal" with Monte Hall where she won the Big Deal! A born entrepreneur, she excelled at many home businesses and bazaars in the Tarzana area of California. Her love of photography brought her to the other side of the camera as a professional print photographer. With her lifelong passion for photography and design, she produced many album covers of note.
Martha was a genuine people person with enigmatic charm. She married and had two beautiful daughters Belinda and Samantha, whom she adored. In 1979 she moved to Park City, where she started her real estate career in 1981. Professionally, she instilled feelings of trust and honesty, and all who had any dealings with her can attest to this. Over the next few decades, she became one of the most successful women in the local real estate market, while raising two wonderful daughters on her own. Martha, instrumental in the growth of this community, will be remembered for contributing to bringing Park City into the world's limelight.
An avid gardener, she loved flowers of all kinds. Travel was a passion. She spent time in Iran, China, Israel, and Hawaii. And she had a love of the ocean and beach and tried to get there as often as possible. She adored her grandkids and looked forward to spending time with them. Martha, a quick wit, and fierce competitor, played Scrabble with whoever would play and always had a cold brew with Mexican food.
Her accomplishments are numerous and cannot be merely written down but simply admired. An inspiration, Martha and showed what hard work and determination was in the face of adversity. She met Chris Draayer in Park City and they married in 1994 in the Salt Lake LDS temple fulfilling a lifelong goal of hers. Martha is survived by her daughters Belinda and Samantha, four grandchildren: Ashley, Hunter, Fischer, Tabitha, and two great-grandchildren Noah and Indra. She will be greatly missed and always remembered.
Preceded in death by eternal husband Chris Draayer, her mother, father and brother Michael Wayne Hill and her sweet baby daughter Heather.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made at Mountain America Credit Union under Martha Brown Draayer, 1.800.748.4302
Graveside services will be held at the Oakley City Cemetery on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00 am, with lite lunch served at the Oakley/Peoa church after the service. To express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com
Published in The Park Record from July 13 to July 27, 2019