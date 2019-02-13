|
|
Mary Frazer Freer passed away on February 7, 2019. Mary was game for just about everything and she loved a good time. She was passionate about her tennis, bridge and gardening, but nothing rivaled her passion for being with her family and close friends. There is not a flower she didn't like except for dreaded dandelions. She was enthusiastic about many things, a very good and kind person and a consummate volunteer. It is hard to find anyone who didn't like her. She loved the ocean and mountains and spent many happy days sharing them with loved ones or in solitude collecting her thoughts.
She was born in Needham, Massachusetts on December 18, 1942, spent most of her childhood in Providence, Rhode Island, was married on April 16, 1966 to L. Raymond Freer when she moved to Pasadena, California and finally moved to Park City in October 1991. She is survived by her husband, Ray Freer, her son, Bradford Frazer Freer and his wife, Lisa Smith Freer, as well as three cherished grandchildren, John Raymond "Jack" Freer, Ian Joseph Freer and Tristan Joshua Freer.
She faced many challenges, but it was the way with which she took those setbacks head on and used the platform to make a difference in the world, that defined her. Her older son, L. Raymond "Todd" Freer, IV was schizo-affective and had his first psychotic break in college at age 19 and took his life at age 35. She gave of herself and was heavily involved with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). She taught Family to Family courses for NAMI. She ran the Olympic torch in 2002 stemming from nominations by her co-workers.She contracted Type 1 Diabetes at age 55, early onset Alzheimer's Disease at age 65 and finally cancer at age 75. Through it all she maintained a positive attitude about life and faced these things with grace.
During her Pasadena years she was a Registered Nurse and practiced at the Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena. She was a director of the Convalescent Aid Society that leant medical equipment to needy individuals and a volunteer working on the La Canada-Flintridge Tournament of Roses float. In LaCanada, with a close friend, she founded Parent Alert, an organization that sought to control drug and alcohol abuse at the high school level. When she moved to Park City, she co-founded Park City Lodging Connection and had a successful venture for several years arranging accommodations for skiers coming here for the "best snow on earth."
She was supported in her Alzheimer's Disease affliction by her tennis and bridge buddies. They demonstrated this time and again as she descended into the oblivion of Advanced Alzheimer Dementia. When Mary could not remember the score on the tennis court, her partners would gently remind her. With bridge one of her friends would bid the hand and she would play the cards. The extended Freer family is deeply appreciative of their continuing engagement with her.
We have received much support through the years from Father Charles Robinson and Mother Claudia Giacoma of St. Luke's Church both before and after Alzheimer's Disease affected her. If you wish to donate in Mary's name please consider The Utah Chapter of the , 855 East 4800 South, SLC, UT 84107(https://www.alz.org/utah) or the recently formed St. Luke's Church Foundation, 4595 North Silver Springs Drive, P O Box 981208, Park City, UT 84098(http://www.stlukesparkcity.org/donate.html). A service celebrating her life will be held at St. Luke's Church on Saturday, March 23rd at 10:45 AM. A reception will follow at a nearby Park City location.
Published in The Park Record on Feb. 13, 2019