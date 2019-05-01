|
KANTIN, Marylee (Daniels), age 70, of Park City, UT passed away April 25, 2019. She was a graduate of Whitewater High School (WI) in 1967 and received a BS in Physical Education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. After moving to Arizona in 1974, she received a MS from Arizona State University. She was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. Marylee was a member of Lutheran churches in Whitewater, WI, Tempe, AZ and Dallas, TX. She attended Mountain Life Church (Park City, UT) and Scottsdale Bible Church (Scottsdale, AZ).
After graduating from college Marylee taught Physical Education at Cedarburg (WI) High School and Poston Junior High School (Mesa, AZ). After moving to Dallas, TX in 1982, she started two successful businesses, Marylee's Interiors and Kantin Swim School. In 2003, Marylee and her husband moved to Scottsdale, AZ and then to Park City, UT in 2008.
Marylee was an active, athletic woman. She was an accomplished equestrian and selected as a Rodeo Queen while in high school. She participated in gymnastics, dance, and swimming in college. Marylee became an accomplished downhill skier while at her vacation home in Steamboat Springs, CO and eventually became a certified ski instructor.
Preceded in death by her parents John and Lee (Bruch) Daniels and her one brother Robert. She is survived by her loving husband Bob of 40 years and four cousins, Linda Hultman (Louisville, CO), David Arnold (Pittsburg, PA), Jill (Entress) Cooper (Grafton, WI), and Jeff Entress (Brookfield, WI) and two nephews, Jim Kantin (Carson City, NV) and Jeff Kantin (Appleton, WI).
Two Memorial Services will be held. The first at 3:00 pm on Friday May 3, 2019 at Mountain Life Church, Park City, UT with Pastor Scott Fine officiating. The second Memorial Service will be 11:00 am on Friday May 10, 2019 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, WI with Pastor Jonathan Rossman officiating.
Published in The Park Record from May 1 to May 15, 2019