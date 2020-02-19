|
Michelle Anderson passed away at her home on February 12, 2020, on a beautiful day of natural causes. She was born in Salt Lake on the 23rd of January to Brigitta Wray and Robert Sorensen. She graduated from East High School and studied English Literature at the University of Utah. She married Tom Anderson, later divorced, but they had two lovely daughters, Patsy and Lucienne.
Michelle was a loving and devoted mother to her two girls. She was a passionate lover of books, literature and of arts in general. Her creative and artistic talent found her always designing, knitting or quilting with her imaginative mind and gifted hands. She enjoyed nature and the outdoors and liked to go camping or have picnics with her family.
Michelle had an indomitable spirit. She loved to laugh, had a great sense of humor, looked out for others and enjoyed being with people she loved. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
Michelle is survived by her beloved daughters Patsy and Lucienne Anderson, mother Brigitta Wray (Park City), adoptive father William Wray (Las Vegas), brother Nick Wray (Julie) Salt Lake, sister Jessica Sanford (Pete) New Zealand, and brother Alex (Jessica) Ashland WI. Instead of flowers you might donate to our local PBS station. There will be a gathering of friends at a later time in Park City.
Published in The Park Record on Feb. 19, 2020