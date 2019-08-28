|
PACE T. ERICKSON
September 28, 1962-August 20, 2019
Pace T. Erickson (56) of Park City, Utah left us unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born September 28, 1962 in North Salt Lake to William and Helen (Taylor) Erickson. Married Kristie Rowley (L'Heureux) March 2018. – Pace spent most of his youth in Wood Cross Utah, graduating from Wood Cross High School. As a teen he ascended to the rank of Master Councilor of the Bountiful Chapter Order of DeMolay- After apprenticing four years at the Oak Ridge Country Club. At age 20 Pace became the youngest golf course superintendent in the State of Utah, responsible for bringing the Park City Golf Course a national rating and acclaim. Pace had 30+ years of service to the City of Park City, Utah, servicing as Golf Course Superintendent, Director of Parks & Golf, and Public Works Director, retiring in 2012. Pace was a green thumb, outdoorsman, expert fly- fisherman, fly- tyer, wine enthusiast and shootist. Beloved by friends and family, he is survived by the love of his life and best friend Kristie (Belle) and her children, granddaughter, his parents, William V. and Helen Erickson, and his brother Todd.
A celebration of Pace's Life will be held Wednesday August 28, 2019 4:00 pm -6:00 pm at Rotary Park, Park City, Utah.
Requested attire: Wear your brightest Hawaiian style shirt.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be send to : Maria Barndt with Park City Municipal ( 435-615-5638) for a memorial plaque and a tree will be placed in one of Pace's favorite parks in Park City.
Published in The Park Record from Aug. 28 to Sept. 11, 2019