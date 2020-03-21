|
Patricia Lee Giglioli
December 30, 1940 - February 25, 2020
Patricia Lee Giglioli passed away peacefully at her home in Salt Lake City on February 25, 2020. Patti was born Patricia Lee Graven on December 30, 1940 in Akron, Ohio to Buell and Florence Graven.
After graduating from Kent State University, she married Robert Allen Sharp, her high school sweetheart, and they relocated to California to start a family and to pursue their careers. Patti was employed as an executive secretary for an international engineering firm prior to her retirement in 2005. Shortly after retirement, she relocated from Santa Monica, CA to Park City, UT to be closer to her family.
Patti had a kind and caring spirit with an infectious laugh. Like most young women of her generation, she was a huge Elvis Presley fan and loved to share the story of touching his white loafer during a concert in Ohio. Her family was very important to her and she cherished every vacation, camping trip, beach outing, and holiday gathering with them. She was very supportive of her children and grandchildren in their various endeavors and spent many hours cheering for them at innumerable ski races and swim meets. Patti was a member of the Park City Community Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir.
Patti is survived by her children Randy (Nicole) Sharp and Pamela (Scott) Beller, as well as siblings Robert (Linda) Graven,
Rick (Carol) Graven, and Suzie (Art) Smith. She is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Emmett Sharp, Brenna Sharp, and Elise Beller.
Her life will be celebrated in a private ceremony in Rochester, MN later this spring. Memorial donations can be made in her honor to Park City Community Church, Park City, UT.
Published in The Park Record from Mar. 21 to Apr. 4, 2020