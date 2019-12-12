|
Polly Keen, 91, passed peacefully at home in Park City this past Monday. She is reunited with her family on the other side....she imagined that they were all waiting for her at the bar with "sweet Lucy" in hand. She always loved a party!
She is survived by her family here - Julie, Ritch, Natalie & Carly Stevens - and her many other children & grandchildren living elsewhere. She so enjoyed her 13 years in Park City and the kindness of her friends from the Senior Center, St. Mary's and the neighborhood. She loved you all!
There will be a celebration of her life in the spring in New Orleans where she raised her children, per her request.
Please consider making a donation in her name to: TreesWaterPeople.org
Published in The Park Record from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019