Priscilla was a fearless adventurer, curious student, generous listener, animated story-teller, concerned citizen, thoughtful friend, devoted grandmother, and committed wife. In addition to her warmth and easy laugh, she will be forever remembered for being pragmatic, playful, and fun-loving. Priscilla's infinite kindness and generosity extended to all, but no one was safe from being knocked off balance by her wit and humor! She interacted with every baby, toddler, or young child she encountered. She was love and light to many and and will be missed and remembered by all those whom she touched with her genuine, radiant spirit.
Priscilla and her partner Lyn made Jeremy Ranch, Utah their home in 2004 and in 2007 welcomed Priscilla's grandson, Andrew. They officially adopted Andrew and have appreciated the love and acceptance extended to them as a family by friends and relatives in Utah and California, and their Jeremy Ranch neighbors.
Priscilla passed away suddenly of heart failure in Park City on the afternoon of May 25 after a long weekend of yardwork and plans for more. Most important to Priscilla were friends and family: Spouse Lyn McCarter and grandson Andrew Blessing-Schowalter (Park City, UT), 99-year-old mother, Lou McCreary (Crystal Falls, MI), brother Rod (Linda) McCreary (Long Beach, CA), and son Aaron Schowalter (Southern CA). Family members preceding her passing include her adopted sons, Bradley Schowalter and Corey Schowalter (2018 and 2020 respectively), and sister, Charlene Stahley (2020).
Born July 3, 1943, Priscilla Louise Schowalter grew up in Grosse Ile, Michigan, playing in the woods with her brother and reading comic books in the barn with her "best friend" - her horse, Sue. The family relocated to Long Beach, CA, where Priscilla completed high school and her Elementary Education degree from Cal State/Long Beach. She left teaching to become a full-time mother, then re-entered the job market in the 70s as a cabinet-maker apprentice and later as a cabinet hardware representative for Louis and Company in California. She never stopped applying her woodworking and other home improvement skills, remodeling her own homes and homes of friends and building anything she imagined.
Her beloved cabin at her mother's property on Fortune Lake in Michigan's Upper Peninsula was never far from her thoughts and heart, and she returned there multiple times each year. Her utmost joy was sitting on the dock at the lake in the morning, feeling the sky, clouds, trees, and water fill her soul.
Priscilla was an entertainer and fantastic cook. She was a blur as she worked in her gardens, her energy unflagging as she restored them after each Park City winter. She anticipated the opening of Park City Nursery each spring, eager to browse and select new plants for her gardens.
To honor Priscilla, please consider donating to any or all of the following charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the National MS Society, and ActBlue. Lyn and Andrew will celebrate her life with friends, neighbors, and family on Saturday, June 27, 10am to noon in their summer garden.
