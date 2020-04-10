|
Randolph McKee Hardee, Jr. (Randy)
July 14, 1942 - April 2, 2020
Randolph McKee Hardee, Jr. (Randy) passed away April 2, 2020 at his home in Park City, Utah surrounded by those that love him dearly. He was born July 14, 1942 in Sebring, Florida, the son of Enza Lou Weaver and Randolph M Hardee, Sr.
Left to cherish his loving memory are his wife of 57 years, Susan Wood Hardee and 3 daughters; Meredith Hardee Horne, Delia Dian Hardee and Stephanie Laurel Hardee (Charlie Gant, son in law). PaPa will be missed immensely by his grandson, Colin W. Horne IV (Tigerlily Jasmer Horne, granddaughter in law) Great grandbaby, Briar Rose Jasmer Horne and granddaughter Jane Rebecca Horne.
Randy is also survived by 3 sisters, Diane Wingate (Ron), Sharon Jimenez (Robert), Jane Hardee Shirek and 2 brothers, Lawrence Douglas Hardee (Nanette) and Lee Augustus (Gus) Hardee (Kathy) and sister in-law Jane Patricia Wood Block. Included in this large family are several nieces and nephews.
He lived by a few simple rules; show up on time, say please and thank you and do what you say you are going to do.
For full obituary and to offer condolences to the family go online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Published in The Park Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 25, 2020