Ronald Calvin Stinson, Jr.
April 30, 1931 – June 27, 2019
Following an incredible and adventure-filled life spanning 88 years, our father, Ronald C. Stinson, Jr., passed away June 27, 2019. Born April 30, 1931, Ft. Worth, TX, he was a wonderful husband for 67 years; an amazing Dad to six children; a loving and giving Grandfather and Great Grandfather to dozens of awesome kids; and a big, warm, gregarious friend to all who knew and met him. He was the patriarch and designer of the incredible life that our entire family and its generations are now fortunate to be living and experiencing. He accomplished so much in his life professionally, but it was his personal-and more specifically, family-accomplishments that brought him the most joy. Along with our Mom, Nancy Stinson, they presented every opportunity imaginable while showing us the world and the incredible experiences it has to offer. We will miss him every day of our lives, but not a day will go by nor an adventure experienced without our love and gratitude to he and my Mom for instilling in us the desire to see and share as much as possible. A life well lived and one we should all be so fortunate to have. Predeceased by his son/our brother, Lloyd, our Dad is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters Debbie and Sue (Brent); sons Scott (Carole), Larry (Gloria) and Shawn (Marilyn); dozens of grandchildren and great grandchildren; countless relatives and friends in Park City, California, Texas and around the globe.
Published in The Park Record from July 13 to July 27, 2019