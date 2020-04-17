|
|
Sigi Verhalen
November 2, 1940 - April 7, 2020
Sigi Verhalen passad away peacefully on April 7, 2020. She was born on November 2, 1940 in Ulm, Germany, where she learned the trade of a technical draftsman. Mom loved to travel and soon her curiosity took her to the United States. There she married and had three children, Tina, Chris & Carrie.
On March 20, 1980 mom became an American citizen.
Because of her love for skiing, snowshoeing, hiking and biking she soon moved to the mountains. Park City, Utah became her new home. She became a professional ski instructor and taught for over thirty years at Deer Valley. She established Sports Touring Ventures, offered hiking, snowshoeing and mountain bike tours.
Her love and passion for the outdoors and nature never ceased. If it was the early morning walk around the loop, or a hike up Collin's Trail or Iron Mountain, Kira, her cattle dog mix, was always by her side. Kira is now living with Carrie. At least Kira could keep up with her. Not like us kids.
Her travels took her around the world. Europe, where she biked from Germany to Greece and back. South America, diving, sailing and hiking in Costa Rica and Africa, where she climbed Kilimanjaro.
Mom will be cremated and her ashes sent flying over mountains as she requested. Memorials can be sent to the animal humane society/shelter of your choice or the .
Published in The Park Record from Apr. 17 to May 2, 2020