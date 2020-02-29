|
On Sunday, February 16, 2020, Stephen Montgomery Elrick passed away peacefully after a brief illness. Stephen was born on July 2, 1961 in Canberra, Australia, and raised in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. After high school, the lure of the mountains took Steve to the ski hills of Park City, Utah, a time when, as Steve liked to recall, Park City had no stoplights. He graduated from University of Utah in Salt Lake City with a degree in business, and he built a successful real estate career with his wife Debbie Richter. Sadly, Debbie died in 2007. More recently, Steve enjoyed developing properties in "old town" Park City. In the past year, Steve spent a more relaxed year of golf and leisure at his new house in Wickenburg, Arizona, with his partner, Karen McComb. Steve was well liked and respected by many friends, clients and colleagues. He is sorely missed by all who knew him. Steve is loved by his partner Karen McComb, his mother, Mei-fei, brother James and his wife Cristine Murphy, brother Pierre and wife Elaine Ing-Elrick, sister-in-law, Heather Allan, and his five nieces and nephews: Ayla, Nicholas, Meghan, Jade, and Kellie. Steve is predeceased by his father, David, and his brother, Michael. Celebrations of Stephen's life will be held in Park City, Utah at a later date, and in Guelph, Ontario, also at a later date. Many thanks to the caring staff at Banner Del E Webb Medical Center in Sun City, Arizona. Donations in Steve's memory can be made to Paws for Life in Heber, Utah. pflu.org
Published in The Park Record from Feb. 29 to Feb. 26, 2020