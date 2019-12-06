Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 E 1300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
(801) 582-1582
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 E 1300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 E 1300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 E 1300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Lynn Hamilton


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Lynn Hamilton Obituary

Steven Lynn Hamilton
October 14, 1950 – November 27, 2019

Steven was born on October 14, 1950 to Ivy and Rodney Hamilton in Tooele, Utah. He passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019, after a short battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Steve was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

After graduating from Tooele High School, Steve attended the University of Utah and was awarded a BSC in Pharmacy. He affiliated with Sigma Chi fraternity and made many friends. He then earned an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Business.

Early on in his career, Steve worked for Eli Lilly, Hoffman-La Roche, and Baxter International. At Roche Labs, he was proud of co-introducing Rocephin into the international marketplace. Following his time at Baxter, Steve headed up several small innovative biotech companies. For the last 14 years, he very much enjoyed his role as Pharmacy Manager at The Market Pharmacy in Park City. He cared deeply about his customers and forged many lasting friendships.

Steve was a voracious reader, and as a result, he had a wide range of knowledge and interests. He also adored animals. He was an avid University of Utah sports fan, but was only slightly torn when the U. lost to Northwestern in the 2018 Holiday Bowl.

Everyone who loved Steve will miss his warmth, humor, and kindness. He found joy in small things - like hummingbirds and kittens - and delighted in a good discussion about history, books, movies, or politics. Every chat had at least a couple of memorable puns!

In December 1999, Steve married Jane, the love of his life. He is also survived by his beloved children: Gregory, Amy (Michael), Anna (Jon), Joseph, Emily, Philippa (Johan), and Matthew. In addition, he leaves behind his much-loved grandchildren: Sarah, Kate, Nolan, Michael, Hugo, and Lucy.

A funeral service to honor and remember Steve's life will be held at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 E. 1300 S. in Salt Lake City, on Thursday, December 12 at 11 a.m. Before the service, there will be a viewing from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. There will also be a viewing on the evening of December 11 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Nuzzles and Co.
Published in The Park Record from Dec. 6 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Lawn
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -