|
|
Steven Lynn Hamilton
October 14, 1950 – November 27, 2019
Steven was born on October 14, 1950 to Ivy and Rodney Hamilton in Tooele, Utah. He passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019, after a short battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Steve was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
After graduating from Tooele High School, Steve attended the University of Utah and was awarded a BSC in Pharmacy. He affiliated with Sigma Chi fraternity and made many friends. He then earned an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Business.
Early on in his career, Steve worked for Eli Lilly, Hoffman-La Roche, and Baxter International. At Roche Labs, he was proud of co-introducing Rocephin into the international marketplace. Following his time at Baxter, Steve headed up several small innovative biotech companies. For the last 14 years, he very much enjoyed his role as Pharmacy Manager at The Market Pharmacy in Park City. He cared deeply about his customers and forged many lasting friendships.
Steve was a voracious reader, and as a result, he had a wide range of knowledge and interests. He also adored animals. He was an avid University of Utah sports fan, but was only slightly torn when the U. lost to Northwestern in the 2018 Holiday Bowl.
Everyone who loved Steve will miss his warmth, humor, and kindness. He found joy in small things - like hummingbirds and kittens - and delighted in a good discussion about history, books, movies, or politics. Every chat had at least a couple of memorable puns!
In December 1999, Steve married Jane, the love of his life. He is also survived by his beloved children: Gregory, Amy (Michael), Anna (Jon), Joseph, Emily, Philippa (Johan), and Matthew. In addition, he leaves behind his much-loved grandchildren: Sarah, Kate, Nolan, Michael, Hugo, and Lucy.
A funeral service to honor and remember Steve's life will be held at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 E. 1300 S. in Salt Lake City, on Thursday, December 12 at 11 a.m. Before the service, there will be a viewing from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. There will also be a viewing on the evening of December 11 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Nuzzles and Co.
Published in The Park Record from Dec. 6 to Dec. 21, 2019