On Saturday, August 24, 2019, Steven (Steve) Sievers passed away at the age of 66.
Steve was a devoted husband, father and friend, and is survived by his wife, Melanie, and son, Spenser, along with nieces, nephews and in-laws scattered throughout the country.
Steve lived each day to the fullest from the time he was a teenager, and even in recent years when health issues slowed him down. He was a passionate skier, having helicopter skied, climbed to the top of Mt. Hood to ski down, as well as enjoyed numerous ski adventures with his family; he was also a dedicated river rafter, golfer, and world traveler – over the last few years zig zagging the United States visiting nearly every national park. He also had a passion for playing and collecting both acoustic and electric guitars, and fast cars. Steve's life motto was no challenge was too big and no adventure too dangerous to try.
Lumber was in Steve's blood his entire life. Born in 1953 in Silverton, Oregon, to Dwight (Mike) Sievers and Dallyce Patterson; as son of a logger, interest and knowledge of the lumber industry grew as Steve did. After graduating from Lewis & Clark College and The American Graduate School of International Management with Masters degrees in International Affairs and Business, Steve was determined to take his lumber knowledge and use it on an international scale. At that time, few companies were international in scope, so Steve began his professional career as a lumber broker at North Pacific Lumber Company, eventually turning that job into a management position in international sales. By the early 90's Steve decided he needed a new challenge, so he moved his family across the country from Portland, OR, to Durham, NC, and started his own company, C/K International, LLC, an international lumber trading company. What started as a one-man shop in 1992, the company grew to have both dedicated long-term employees and customers. Steve was a very active and respected member of the hardwood lumber industry having served as Chairman of the American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC) and as a Board Member of the National Hardwood Lumber Association (NHLA).
Steve's life was well lived and was exemplified by his high standards and character. He was dedicated to those he loved, the people who worked with him and the industry he worked in.
A private funeral service was held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Heber City Cemetery in Heber City, Utah. Arrangements are by Heber Valley Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Utah School of Medicine. Condolences may be shared online at www.hebervalleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Park Record from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, 2019