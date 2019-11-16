|
THOMAS ARMAND MARTINEZ
OCTOBER 29, 1949 – NOVEMBER 5, 2019
On November 5, 2019, we lost our beloved father, husband, brother, son, grandfather, and friend, Thomas Armand Martinez. Born in San Diego in 1949, Tommy discovered a love of surfing early in life. He was University High School's Class of 1967 valedictorian, and he went on to attend Dartmouth College for one year, where among other things he learned to downhill ski. He transferred to Stanford University, where he completed a BS in civil engineering and a master's in construction management. A lifelong lover of music, he attended many concerts in California in his college years, later regaling his children with stories of seeing such artists as James Brown, Janice Joplin, and Jimi Hendrix at venues like the Fillmore West. After graduate school, Tommy moved back to San Diego, where he started working in the construction business, and met and married Emily Sue Allen, to whom he remained married until his death. Together they had three daughters, though Tom often said he wanted four. Early in their marriage, Emily and Tommy lived in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and they traveled around the region, including a visit to the Galapagos Islands with their infant daughter. In 1985, Tom launched a new business, Plateau Electrical Constructors, in Salt Lake City, and he and his family moved to Park City, where they lived for 11 years. They were active members of Saint Mary's Catholic Parish – Tommy was a frequent participant in "skier's mass" on Sunday evenings. In 1996, he moved his business to Seattle, and the family settled on Bainbridge Island, Washington.
Tommy's adventures are too numerous to list but a few highlights include: many powder days at Snowbird, sailing the Baja Ha-Ha, summiting Mount Shasta, climbing volcanos in Mexico, sailing from New Zealand to Tahiti, surfing breaks all over California, Mexico, and Hawaii, traversing the Grand Canyon with his eldest daughter, floating the Colorado River with his middle daughter, exploring the Everglades with his youngest daughter, completing England's Coast to Coast Walk, hiking the Tour du Mont Blanc, and many long treks in some of his favorite mountain ranges including the Wind Rivers, Sawtooths, Olympics, Cascades, Uintahs, Alps, and especially his beloved Sierra Nevadas. He and Emily were living aboard their sailboat, Girl Four, when he began exhibiting symptoms of what was ultimately diagnosed as, Lewy Body Dementia. He got his wish for four girls when his second, third and fourth granddaughters were born in late summer 2019. He met his newest granddaughters at his 70th birthday party, the week before he died. Tommy will be greeted on the other side by his mother Katharine Tulloch Martinez and nephew Evan Robertson. He leaves behind his devoted wife Emily, daughters Maile, Alana, and Kela, sons-in-law Mike, Ben, and Andrew, granddaughters Luz, Mercedes, Soledad, and Una, sister Linda, brother Mark, brother-in-law Marc, sister-in-law Elvie, father Marty, many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends from the Park City, Bainbridge Island, and sailing communities.
Tommy and his family support the Alzheimer's Foundation, the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, and the Surfrider Foundation, and we encourage donations to these causes in his memory. Celebrations of Tommy's life will be held in San Diego and the Seattle area. His family invites you to remember Tommy with every epic hike, ski run, & wave.
Published in The Park Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30, 2019