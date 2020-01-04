Home

Verda L. Lewis


1943 - 2019
Verda L. Lewis Obituary
Verda L. Lewis
August 16, 1943-December 16, 2019
Verda L. Lewis passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 16, at her home in Park City, Utah. Verda and her husband Rick, moved to Park City 30 years ago from Minnesota and immediately fell in love with the mountains and this beautiful area. Fueled by their shared passion for travel, adventure and camping, Verda and Rick traveled extensively throughout the West from Canada to the Mexican border observing and photographing nature and the wildlife living there. Verda had a soft spot for all her pet beagles and she had a special affinity for the moose, deer, birds and squirrels that visited her home over many years. She loved the environment here and often commented about how wonderful the Utah seasons are. Her enthusiasm for celebrating holidays and special events endeared her to friends, neighbors and coworkers. Farewell, Verda, you will be deeply missed.
Published in The Park Record on Jan. 4, 2020
