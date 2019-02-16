|
Walter "Wally" Stuecken, husband of Lorraine and community volunteer partner died from pneumonia at Park City Hospital on Saturday February 9th one week after his 84th birthday and 6 days short of his 61st wedding anniversary.
He was dearly loved and will be missed by family, friends and many Park City non-profits where he shared his time, talents and delightful sense of humor. He always managed to offer a kind word or amusing story wherever he went.
In 2000, Wally had retired from a position as a research and technical director at an automotive supply company in Detroit to come to Park City as a seasonal worker at Deer Valley Resort. He and his wife moved to Park City as permanent residents in 2006 and became professional volunteers.
Wally is survived by his wife Lorraine, their daughters Debra Keller, Mary Patricia Chance and Theresa Gobert, and their grandchildren Melissa LeClair, Krystyn Hall, Emily Ojobaro and Keegan Gobert. He was especially proud of his 9 great-grandchildren who live all around the country. He is also survived by his three sisters Marianne Green, Irene Pattock and Nancy Polesnak.
A memorial service will be held at Park City Community Church, 4501 N. Highway 224 (435-649-8131) on Sunday, February 24th at 3:00 pm.
Memorial donations may be made to the Christian Center, Peace House, Park City Community Church or People's Health Clinic.
Published in The Park Record on Feb. 16, 2019